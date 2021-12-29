Linda Roberts, age 74, of Midtown, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 11, 1947, in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She worked for the Roane County School system as a custodian for many years at Midway schools. She also had worked at Lakeside Golf Course where she ran the store. Linda was a member of Kingston “South of the River” Eastern Star and also the Elks Lodge in Rockwood. She loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She became Nana to all the kids she met. Linda loved gardening, working in flowers, and especially cooking. Preceded in death by her parents, Bob & Mary Cox; great-grandson, Bentley Coffey; brothers, Robert & H.J. Cox; sisters, Betty Ford and Anna Broker.

SURVIVORS

Children Chuck Roberts and Tabitha Emily, both of Midtown

Grandchildren Erica Coffey & husband, Justin of Oak Dale

Dakota Emily of Kingston

Shelby Schellenger & husband, Jacob of Wartburg

Lucas Emily of Midtown

Desiree McCoy of Kingston

Kaitlyn Platt of Midtown

Great-grandchildren Marissa, Treyson, Kameron, Carter, Montana, Kaison, Haley, and Marilyn

Niece Jamie Adkisson of Rockwood

Nephews Wally Boarders of LaFollette

Jason & Josh Cox of Harriman

Sisters-in-law Nancy Roberts of Kingston

Cynthia & Wanda Rue of Kingston

Friend Dean Pelfrey of Kingston

Lifelong Friend Peggy Clark of Kingston

Many extended family members and friends A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.