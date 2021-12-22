Linda K. Lawson age 69, of Andersonville, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born on June 20, 1952, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Harold and Edith Ellis. Linda was retired from Clinton City Schools where she was the Cafeteria Manager. She loved all the children there and always made sure no child ever went hungry. Linda was of the Baptist faith and an avid member of Norris First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband Danis Lawson of 53 years; sons, Dj Lawson (Steffanie) and Thomas Lawson (Megan); siblings, Tom Ellis (Karen), Sandy Ridenour (Benny), Jim Ellis (Judy) and Mary Bandeen; grandchildren, Lane, Caitlyn, Ethan, Jacob, Cole and Garrett, special friends, Tim and Debbie Crabtree. Several nieces and nephews. Linda’s grandchildren and family were the loves of her life.

The family would like to thank Dr. Hanna and staff with Hanna Cancer associates at UT and Dr. Melody Tharp with Summit Medical Group of Clinton for all their exceptional care.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 5-7 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Interment will be held at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers at Linda’s request donations may be made to the Children in Haiti fund through Norris First Baptist Church, PO Box 340, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Stjude.org. www.holleygamble.com

