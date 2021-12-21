Lee reflects on Tennessee’s 2021

(Governor Lee press release) Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released 2021 highlights that contributed to greater prosperity, freedom, and opportunity for Tennesseans.

“From securing the largest economic investment in state history, to reducing the number of distressed counties to an all-time low, we have worked together with Tennesseans for one of the strongest years in state history,” said Gov. Lee. “We thank members in the General Assembly for their partnership and look forward to building on this success in 2022.”

In addition to legislative priorities and investments, Gov. Lee launched a 95-county tour commemorating 225 years of Statehood through the year-long, Untold Tennesseecelebration. Since June 1, there have been events in 51 counties with remaining county stops planned in 2022.

“Our best days happen when we are on the ground with Tennesseans serving in their communities,” said Lee. “This year, Maria’s TN Serves Initiative served distressed counties by delivering more than 190,000 meals, more than 5,000 backpacks for school children and nearly 1,000 pairs of shoes for kids.”

Photo highlights from the year may be viewed here.

Major accomplishments and investments from 2021 include:

Rural Development

Reduced the number of distressed counties to nine, a 52% decrease in four years

Allocated $500 million to provide high-speed broadband to every Tennessean

Invested $79 million to eliminate the 11,400 TCAT waiting list for high-skill, high-wage, and high-demand jobs and increased apprenticeships by more than 30% across the state

Awarded second round of GIVE grants which will fund 27 projects statewide, serving all economically distressed counties and 25 of the 30 at-risk counties.

Economic Development

Returned to pre-pandemic unemployment rate of 4%, the lowest since March 2020, and ended the year with six consecutive months of decreasing unemployment

Tennesseans enjoy the lowest state and local tax burden per capita

Secured 130 economic projects representing nearly 35,000 job commitments and nearly $13 billion in capital investment

Landed the largest economic investment in Tennessee history by recruiting Ford Motor Company to the Megasite of West Tennessee

Attracted major business relocation and expansions including Ford Motor Company, Ultium Cells, LLC, Smith & Wesson, Chewy, and Amazon

K-12 Education

Increased the teacher salary component of the BEP by 4%

Invested $250 million in the Mental Health Trust Fund

Invested over $160 million in academic summer camps to address learning loss resulting in more than 120,000 Tennessee students receiving aid, increasing results for elementary students by more than 7 percentage points for English and language arts and more than 11 percentage points for math

Ensured a phonics-based approach for kindergarten through third grade reading instruction to increase early literacy skills

Supporting National Security

Increased transparency in foreign investment at Tennessee’s universities and prohibited Confucius Institutes

Visited 300 Tennessee National Guard personnel on the Southwest Border

Authorized deployment of approximately 50 additional Tennessee National Guard personnel to the U.S. Southern Border to curb the surging drug crisis

Public Safety

Protected the Second Amendment by extending law-abiding Tennesseans’ constitutional right to carry a handgun and increased penalties for gun related crime

Made significant investments to support our law enforcement and corrections workers

Allocated over $5 million in funding for key groups fighting human trafficking and supporting victims including End Slavery TN and Her Song, a Ministry of the Tim Tebow Foundation

Provided alternatives to incarceration, increased transparency in the parole process, and enhanced practices that support successful post-release

Granted executive clemency for 17 offenders who have demonstrated a successful path to rehabilitation

Supporting Families

Invested over $3.5 million in pro-life initiatives to support women, children, and families

Launched TN Fosters Hope which has established supports that will help provide services to more than 300 children who have been adopted out of foster care and to more than 800 new foster homes

Continued to fight for the unborn by defending Tennessee’s comprehensive pro-life legislation in Federal Court

Reformed the Tennessee Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program to promote economic mobility and improve outcomes for recipients

Health Care

Secured federal approval for Tennessee’s Medicaid “Block Grant” waiver to improve the health of TennCare members

Allocated up to $400 million of federal CMS COVID-19 relief funds to Tennesseans with disabilities to increase home and community-based services for older adults and individuals with disabilities

Top 10 National Accolades

Good Government

Reduced state agency spending by more than $180 million

Tennesseans benefited from tax savings of $415 million in sales tax holiday purchases

Named the leading example for Evaluation Leadership and Governance by Results for America

Tennessee Natural Resources, Beauty, and Attractions

Gatlinburg earned the title of Top Trending Destination in America by Trip Advisor

The Smoky Mountain National Park ranked the most-visited National Park by USA Today