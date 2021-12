LaFollette swears in new mayor, elevates others

Phillip Farmer was officially sworn in as Mayor of LaFollette on Tuesday. He will serve the remainder of former Mayor Michael Stanfield’s term after the now ex-mayor resigned amid allegations of official misconduct.

Stephanie Grimm Solomon was elected Vice Mayor by her fellow Council members and also installed as chairperson of the city’s Beer Board. Bryan St. John was tapped to fill Farmer’s seat on the Council following his ascension to Mayor.