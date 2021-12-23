Lady Dragons show balance, outlast Mt. Pisgah

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 18 Views

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, WEDNESDAY 12/22/21

  • (Oneida Christmas Classic—5th place game)  Clinton 58 Mt. Pisgah Christian 57:  Four Lady Dragons scored in double figures as Clinton improved to 8-4 with their second win in three games at Oneida.  Sarah Burton scored 17 points to pace CHS, but Sydney Herrell added 15, fellow freshman Ally York scored 12—including a couple of clutch three-pointers late—and Belle Starnes tallied 10. 
  • (NIKE Tournament of Champions, AZ) St. Anthony (CA) 52 Oak Ridge 46
  • (Oneida) Sunbright 63 Oneida 56 (OT)
  • (Oneida) Monterey 46 Scott 27

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, WEDNESDAY 12/22/21

  • Oak Ridge 83 Concord Christian 74 (Loudon Christmas Classic)
  • Pulaski Academy (AR) 50 Oliver Springs 34

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

