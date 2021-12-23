Lady Dragons show balance, outlast Mt. Pisgah

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, WEDNESDAY 12/22/21
- (Oneida Christmas Classic—5th place game) Clinton 58 Mt. Pisgah Christian 57: Four Lady Dragons scored in double figures as Clinton improved to 8-4 with their second win in three games at Oneida. Sarah Burton scored 17 points to pace CHS, but Sydney Herrell added 15, fellow freshman Ally York scored 12—including a couple of clutch three-pointers late—and Belle Starnes tallied 10.
- (NIKE Tournament of Champions, AZ) St. Anthony (CA) 52 Oak Ridge 46
- (Oneida) Sunbright 63 Oneida 56 (OT)
- (Oneida) Monterey 46 Scott 27
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, WEDNESDAY 12/22/21
- Oak Ridge 83 Concord Christian 74 (Loudon Christmas Classic)
- Pulaski Academy (AR) 50 Oliver Springs 34