Kingston PD: Suspect in Tuesday robbery arrested

Just one day after asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in a Tuesday night armed robbery, Kingston Police said Thursday that they had a person in custody.

According to a Kingston PD press release, 22-year-old Aaron J. Wilson was taken into custody without incident at around 3 pm Thursday at a home on Sewanee Street in Harriman after Kingston investigators, including Detective Keith Kile and Assistant Chief Caleb Strayer, went there to follow up on a lead.

Kingston Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Rocky Top Market on East Race Street shortly before 8:30 pm on Tuesday. The clerk told officers that a man had entered the store, produced a handgun, and demanded money from her at gunpoint before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash. She was not injured during the robbery.

Police say that Wilson was still wearing the same clothes he allegedly had on during the robbery as seen on store security camera footage the department released to the public on Wednesday and that he was armed with a pistol.

Wilson was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and two counts of theft (one for under $1000, one for over $1000.