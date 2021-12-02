Kingston PD seeking armed robbery suspect

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night.

According to a press release, Kingston Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Rocky Top Market on East Race Street shortly before 8:30 pm on Tuesday. The clerk told officers that a man had entered the store, produced a handgun, and demanded money from her at gunpoint before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash. She was not injured during the robbery.

Investigators have been able to review security camera footage from the store and on Wednesday released a still image that you can see on the Kingston Police Department Facebook page, as well as on the WYSH Radio Facebook page that shows the suspect.

Image provided by Kingston PD

If you have any information, contact Detective Keith Kile at 865-376-2081, or Roane County Emergency Dispatch at 865-354-8045.