Image provided by Kingston PD

Kingston PD seeking armed robbery suspect

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 185 Views

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night.

According to a press release, Kingston Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Rocky Top Market on East Race Street shortly before 8:30 pm on Tuesday.  The clerk told officers that a man had entered the store, produced a handgun, and demanded money from her at gunpoint before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.  She was not injured during the robbery.

Investigators have been able to review security camera footage from the store and on Wednesday released a still image that you can see on the Kingston Police Department Facebook page, as well as on the WYSH Radio Facebook page that shows the suspect.

Image provided by Kingston PD

If you have any information, contact Detective Keith Kile at 865-376-2081, or Roane County Emergency Dispatch at 865-354-8045.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

‘Cookie Crawl’ Friday in Clinton

The Historic Downtown Clinton Merchants Association’s annual Cookie Crawl will be held Friday, December 3rd, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.