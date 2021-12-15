Jane Winifred (Sykes) Chapman, age 97, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born on July 24, 1924 to the late William Joseph and Elva Dickinson Sykes and christened at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, in Paget, Bermuda. Jane coped with loss as a young girl. Her father disappeared during the Depression and was never located. Her brother, William J. Sykes, Jr., a firefighter in Bermuda, died at the young age of 21 during an emergency call. Jane met her husband, the late Clyde Chapman, while he was assigned with the Signal Corps, United States Army, in Bermuda, during WWII. Returning to the United States after he completed his tour of service, they made their home in Clinton where Jane was a sales clerk at Ellison’s Department Store in historic Clinton and Clyde was employed by, Oak Ridge Laboratories and later Vinylex Corporation in Knoxville. A life-long Christian, Jane was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church for over sixty years. Jane is survived by her only son, Colonel Michael Clyde Chapman, JAGC, U.S. Army Retired (wife Mary) of Mason Neck, Virginia; two grandsons, Commander Brian M. Chapman, U.S. Coast Guard (wife Tracy) of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Scott A. Chapman (wife Heather) of Cary, North Carolina, and four great-grandchildren, Maeve, Mason, Nola, and Austin. Jane is also survived by her brother, Alvin Sykes (wife Ruby) of Ontario, Canada. Jane was a resident of Meadow View Senior Living for 9 years. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to Mrs. Pam Forgety, Director, and her dedicated staff, for their love, kindness, and compassionate care. “Faith, Hope, Love but the greatest of these is Love” Jane was laid to rest on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. www.holleygamble.com

