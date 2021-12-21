James Paul Young, age 93, passed away at the Morning Pointe Lantern in Clinton, TN on Saturday, December 18, 2021. James has lived in Tennessee most of his life. During his career, he dedicated 35 years of his life to Y12. James loved UT sports, farming, family, and working on cars. He has been married to the love of his life, Clara, for 70 years. He will be deeply missed by his family.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Taylor and Sally Young; brothers, Claude, Obie, and JT Young; sisters, Ruby Ivey and Elizabeth Deal.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Clara Young; sons, James Young of Clinton, TN and Mark Young (Sheila) of Clinton, TN; daughters, Paula Taylor (Kim) of Rocky Top, TN, Joyce Foster (Allen) of Heiskell, TN; grandchildren; Julian Young, Matthew Foster, Amanda Pederson, Laura Sistrunk, and Rachel Madron. James is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and a special friend and caregiver, Gail Disney (JC) of Rocky Top, TN.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at St. Mark Methodist Church, where James was a faithful member for 25 years, on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity. Online condolences can be made to the family on our website www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.