James Fred Braden, age 71 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 30, 1950 to the late Arvil and Kay Edwards Braden in Speedwell, TN. He was a United States Army Veteran having served in Vietnam. His hobbies included metal detecting, fishing, motorcycles and just being outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepmother, Perizetta Braden.

He is survived by: wife, Debbye Braden; daughters, Angela Braden, Tammy Braden; siblings, Evelyn Lay, Ruth Lay, Leroy Braden, Mildred Tressler, Betty Jane Monday; grandchildren, Eric Braden (Hannah), Josh Braden (Hannah), Nathan Hinkle, Sam Hinkle, Taya Smith; great-grandchildren, Ava Braden; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 4-6pm with the memorial service to follow at 6 pm with the Rev. Kenny Raines and Rev. Harry Durbin officiating. www.holleygamble.com