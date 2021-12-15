James Fred Braden, age 71 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 9 Views

James Fred Braden, age 71 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 30, 1950 to the late Arvil and Kay Edwards Braden in Speedwell, TN. He was a United States Army Veteran having served in Vietnam. His hobbies included metal detecting, fishing, motorcycles and just being outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepmother, Perizetta Braden.

He is survived by: wife, Debbye Braden; daughters, Angela Braden, Tammy Braden; siblings, Evelyn Lay, Ruth Lay, Leroy Braden, Mildred Tressler, Betty Jane Monday; grandchildren, Eric Braden (Hannah), Josh Braden (Hannah), Nathan Hinkle, Sam Hinkle, Taya Smith; great-grandchildren, Ava Braden; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 4-6pm with the memorial service to follow at 6 pm with the Rev. Kenny Raines and Rev. Harry Durbin officiating. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Rona Lynn Conner

Rona Lynn Conner, born February 25, 1964, passed to her heavenly home on Sunday, December …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.