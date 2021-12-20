Jack Karns age 87 of Andersonville

Jack Karns age 87 of Andersonville passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 16, 2021.  Jack was a member of Shiloh United Church of Christ in Dayton, Ohio, Dayton Elks Lodge #58, Elks Lodge # 1684 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Masonic Lodge #596 in Brookville, Ohio, and Antioch Shriners in Dayton, OH.  Throughout his life he loved playing golf, jet skiing on Norris Lake, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.  He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ethel Karns and sister, Gladys Thompson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty Karns of Andersonville, TN; daughter, Kimberly Shock & husband Jerry of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Jason Shock & wife Shellie of Jacksboro, TN and Nichole Snyder & husband Chris of Springboro, OH; great grandchildren, Andrew Snyder, Savannah Snyder, Megan Shock, & Kaylee Shock; brother, Willard Karns & wife Esther of Wilmington, OH.
The family will have a Celebration of Life service held in Dayton, Ohio at a later date.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

