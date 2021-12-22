Holiday Hoops Round-up

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 15 Views

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, TUESDAY 12/21/21

  • Clinton 44 Scott 32 (Oneida Christmas tournament); CHS vs. Mt. Pisgah Christian for third place Wednesday at 6 pm.
  • Anderson County 48 First Baptist Academy 38 (AC Christmas Classic)
  • Maryville 39 Campbell County 32 (AC Christmas Classic)
  • Halls 51 Stone Memorial 38 (AC Christmas Classic championship game)
  • Powell 70 Oneida 40 (Oneida Christmas tournament)
  • Pickett County 51 Sunbright 46 (Oneida Christmas tournament)
  • Mesa (AZ) 36 Oak Ridge 31 (NIKE Tournament of Champions, Arizona)
  • Oakdale 64 Jellico 56 (Regular season)
  • Coalfield 50 Rockwood 22 (Regular season)

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, TUESDAY 12/21/21

  • Clinton 63 South Atlanta (GA) 56:  Playing at an invitational in Kingsport, Jackson Garner returned from illness to score 28 points and lead the Dragons to their 10th straight win.
  • First Baptist Academy 77 Anderson County 49 (AC Christmas Classic)
  • Karns 71 William Blount 67 (AC Christmas Classic championship game)
  • Powell 74 Pickett County 71 (Oneida Christmas tournament)
  • Scott 61 Oneida 47 (Oneida Christmas tournament)
  • Oliver Springs 69 Eastside (VA) 61 (Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic)
  • Blackman 50 Harriman 36 (Outback Classic)
  • Jellico 79 Oakdale 52 (Regular season)
  • Rockwood 48 Coalfield 45 (Regular season)

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe announce 12 new Site Development Grant recipients

(TDEC press release) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.