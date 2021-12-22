Holiday Hoops Round-up

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, TUESDAY 12/21/21
- Clinton 44 Scott 32 (Oneida Christmas tournament); CHS vs. Mt. Pisgah Christian for third place Wednesday at 6 pm.
- Anderson County 48 First Baptist Academy 38 (AC Christmas Classic)
- Maryville 39 Campbell County 32 (AC Christmas Classic)
- Halls 51 Stone Memorial 38 (AC Christmas Classic championship game)
- Powell 70 Oneida 40 (Oneida Christmas tournament)
- Pickett County 51 Sunbright 46 (Oneida Christmas tournament)
- Mesa (AZ) 36 Oak Ridge 31 (NIKE Tournament of Champions, Arizona)
- Oakdale 64 Jellico 56 (Regular season)
- Coalfield 50 Rockwood 22 (Regular season)
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, TUESDAY 12/21/21
- Clinton 63 South Atlanta (GA) 56: Playing at an invitational in Kingsport, Jackson Garner returned from illness to score 28 points and lead the Dragons to their 10th straight win.
- First Baptist Academy 77 Anderson County 49 (AC Christmas Classic)
- Karns 71 William Blount 67 (AC Christmas Classic championship game)
- Powell 74 Pickett County 71 (Oneida Christmas tournament)
- Scott 61 Oneida 47 (Oneida Christmas tournament)
- Oliver Springs 69 Eastside (VA) 61 (Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic)
- Blackman 50 Harriman 36 (Outback Classic)
- Jellico 79 Oakdale 52 (Regular season)
- Rockwood 48 Coalfield 45 (Regular season)