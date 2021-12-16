High school hoops season heads toward the holidays

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons wrap up the first half of their new-look District schedule Friday night when they host the Scott Highlanders at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium.

For both teams, it presents a chance to get a huge leg up in the post-New Year’s push toward the postseason as they are the only squads that remain undefeated after two games.

The 5-3 Lady Dragons are 2-0 in the District and lead Anderson County and Scott’s Lady Highlanders by a game, and have a two-game lead over Halls, which is still in search of its first District 4-AAA win. Clinton already has wins in its pockets over Anderson County and Halls and will look to add the Highlanders to their trophy wall Friday night. Scott comes in at 1-1 in District play, having lost to AC and beaten Halls. Overall, their record is 4-9.

The Clinton boys are one of the hottest teams in the state of Tennessee right now, regardless of classification, as they ride an eight-game winning streak into Friday night’s game against Scott, which enters at 10-2 overall and 1-1 in the District. The Highlanders have beaten Anderson County but lost to Halls, with whom they are tied for second.

Meanwhile, the Dragons are ranked #1 in the MaxPreps AAA Poll for a second straight week and have moved up two spots to #5 in Tennessee, regardless of classification, after improving to 8-1 after a season-opening loss to McMinn County.

Our coverage begins with updates during Trading Time Primetime, followed by the Fox & Farley Full-Court Press on WYSH.

GIRLS’ STANDINGS D4AAA

Rank Team District Overall

1 Clinton girls 2-0 5-3

2 Anderson 1-1 7-2

3 Scott 1-1 4-9

4 Halls 0-2 3-7

BOYS’ STANDINGS D4AAA

Rank Team District Overall

1 Clinton boys 2-0 8-1

2 Halls 1-1 6-4

3 Scott 1-1 10-2

4 Anderson 0-2 6-4

THURSDAY SCHEDULE, 12/16/21

Powell at Kingston

Midway at Tennessee School for the Deaf

Hancock County at Gibbs

South-Doyle at Central

FRIDAY, 12/17/21

Scott at Clinton (WYSH)

Halls at Anderson County

Campbell County at South-Doyle

Coalfield at Wartburg

Greenback at Oakdale

Oneida at Jellico

Union County at Austin-East

Oak Ridge at Kingston (boys only)