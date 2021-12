High School basketball scores (Friday 12/10 through Tuesday 12/14)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14TH

Clinton girls 68 Gibbs 25: Clinton got 43 points from Sarah Burton, and Bailey Burroughs added 16, as the Lady Dragons rolled over visiting Gibbs. Clinton improved to 5-3 on the season, while Gibbs lost its 9th game in a row to fall to 1-11.

Clinton boys 79 Gibbs 46: Four Dragons scored in double figures, led by Lane Harrison’s 21 points, and Clinton ran its winning streak to eight in a row. Jackson Garner hit five three-pointers as part of his 19 point night, while Trace Thackerson tallied 14 and Jeremiah Blauvelt 11. Gibbs fell to 2-8, while Clinton is now 8-1.

ELSEWHERE

Anderson County girls 59 Oakdale 43…Anderson County boys 101 Oakdale 39

Cleveland girls 56 Oak Ridge 46…Oak Ridge boys 64 Cleveland 52

Sunbright girls 66 Oliver Springs 22…Sunbright boys 73 Oliver Springs 66

Campbell County girls 41 Scott 33…Scott boys 55 Campbell County 54

Coalfield girls 67 Jellico 22…Jellico boys 91 Coalfield 64

Powell girls 70 Halls 57…Halls boys 71 Powell 66

McMinn Central girls 80 Kingston 62…Kingston boys 86 McMinn Central 85 (OT)

Wartburg girls 55 Rockwood 25…Rockwood boys 54 Wartburg 40

Pigeon Forge girls 60 Union County 53…Pigeon Forge boys 55 Union County 43.

SCORES, MONDAY, 12/13

Anderson County girls 45 Carter 39…Carter boys 60 Anderson County 57

Powell girls 62 Scott 28…Powell boys 56 Scott 52

Campbell County girls 49 Oneida 34…Campbell County boys 59 Oneida 48.

SCORES, SATURDAY, 12/11

McMinn County girls 58 Oak Ridge 44…McMinn County boys 72 Oak Ridge 57

Sunbright girls 70 Rockwood 20…Sunbright boys 40 Rockwood 25.

SCORES, FRIDAY, 12/10

Clinton girls 45 Halls 38…Clinton boys 66 Halls 49

Anderson County girls 39 Scott 35…Scott boys 73 Anderson County 50

Wartburg girls 65 Oliver Springs 32…Wartburg boys 73 Oliver Springs 64

Coalfield girls 69 Oneida 66…Oneida boys 53 Coalfield 17

Campbell County girls 61 Karns 46…Karns boys 91 Campbell County 64

Oak Ridge girls 52 Central 42…Oak Ridge boys 78 Central 54

Powell 55 West 18…Powell boys 80 West 72

Sweetwater girls 42 Kingston 41…Sweetwater boys 62 Kingston 49

Greenback girls 48 Rockwood 16…Rockwood boys 57 Greenback 47

Midway girls 43 Oakdale 34…Midway boys 97 Oakdale 81.