Hester Stafford Malone, age 82, of the Cave Creek community

Hester Stafford Malone, age 82, of the Cave Creek community of Roane County, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at River Grove Health & Rehabilitation Center in Loudon.  She was born November 24, 1938, and was a member of Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey & Susie Harvey Stafford; brother, George Stafford; sister, Mary “Tootsie” Crox; nephew, Charles “Tommy” Crox.

SURVIVORS

Loving husband of 60 years                 Billy Gene Malone of the Cave Creek community

Niece                                                    Juanita Patterson & husband, Johnny of Lenoir City

Niece                                                   Becky Crox of Lenoir City

Nephews                                              Larry Stafford & wife, Kim of Kingston

                                                            David Stafford & wife, Betsy of Lenoir City

Several great nieces & nephews, and great-great nieces & nephews

Due to Hester’s husbands’ illness, her wishes were to have no funeral but a family graveside service which will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, at Cave Creek Cemetery in Kingston with Rev. Jamie Patterson officiating.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

