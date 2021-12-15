Grover Lendis Duncan, age 76, of Clinton

Jim Harris Obituaries

Grover Lendis Duncan, age 76, of Clinton, went to his Heavenly home on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Grover Duncan, mother, Gertrude Patterson, brothers, J.D. Hunter, Robert Duncan and Louis Duncan. He will be greatly missed by his children, Shannon Duncan and Ashley Duncan, grandchildren, Brittany (Evans) Bogard and Hunter Duncan, great-grandchild, Carter Bogard, sisters, Shirley Lloyd, Martha Patterson and Helen Bumgardener, and several nieces and nephews.
Grover was a long-time resident of Clinton and a Navy veteran. He retired from Boeing in Oak Ridge. He also selflessly gave his time to the Salvation Army.
The family will have a funeral service on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in the Chapel at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home at 1:00 PM with the graveside service to follow at 2:00 PM at Anderson Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Salvation Army 409 N. Broadway Knoxville, TN 37917 or salvationarmyusa.orgwww.holleygamble.com

