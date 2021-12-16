Governor Lee announces salary boost for new TDOC corrections officers

Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee announced a 37% salary increase for new Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) correctional officers amid nationwide staffing challenges, and the new rate goes into effect today (Dec. 16th).

“As we face staffing shortages across the country, rewarding officers with competitive pay will ensure we recruit and retain the most highly qualified individuals in our workforce,” said Gov. Lee in a press release. “These Tennesseans play a crucial role in ensuring public safety and we remain committed to valuing their important work.”

The 37% salary increase for new TDOC correctional officers will raise annual starting pay to $44,500. Current security staff will receive a minimum 15% pay increase.

Additionally, TDOC provides a benefits package that includes overtime and compensatory time pay along with insurance coverage and retirement benefits, paid holidays and vacation, tuition reimbursement, and college degree programs. Equipment and uniforms will be provided.

Additionally, TDOC officials say the agency will continue to offer a $5,000 hiring bonus and part-time opportunities for current or retired law enforcement to meet staffing needs.

Individuals interested in a TDOC career can find more information and apply here.