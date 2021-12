Tuesday was a good day for Clinton High School basketball, with both teams picking up wins in holiday tournaments.

This morning, the Lady Dragons improved to 7-4 with a non-District win against District 4AAA foe Scott, 44-32, at the Oneida Christmas Classic.

This afternoon, the Dragons won their 10th straight game, downing South Atlanta (GA) 63-56, at a tournament in Kingsport. Clinton is now 10-1 on the season.