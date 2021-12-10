Get well soon, E.T. Stamey!!

ET Stamet stands on the court at Clinton Elementary School that bears his name (Facebook)

Jim Harris

Today, we here at WYSH want to join with the rest of the Clinton community in wishing ET Stamey a speedy and full recovery after the City Councilman, Fair Board member and Clinton City Schools Athletic Director suffered a stroke Wednesday night.

ET is currently recovering at an area hospital, and we want to encourage you in joining us as we send thoughts, prayers, well-wishes, positive energy, and love to our friend, a man who has done incalculable amounts of good deeds in support of his community, but most especially in his unwavering and enthusiastic support of students in the city school system and beyond.  His contributions to the city of Clinton, the Anderson County Fair, the Clinton City Blaze, the Rotary Club, and too many others to name are the stuff of legend.

Again, all of our thoughts and prayers are with ET and his family during this difficult time, and we know that if anyone can overcome this particular obstacle, it is ET Stamey, with his relentless positivity and his deeply-rooted sense of service to the community guiding the way.

