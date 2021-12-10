Full slate of Friday night hoops

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE, FRIDAY 12/10

(WYSH, updates begin during Trading Time Primetime, followed by the Fox & Farley Full-Court Press) Halls at Clinton: In the girls’ game, newly-minted all-time Lady Dragon scoring leader Sarah Burton leads her squad (3-3, 1-0 D4AAA), which is #22 in this week’s Max Preps AAA poll, against #21 Halls (3-3, 0-1) in a huge, early-season District match-up. In the boys’ contest, the Dragons (6-1, 1-0) enter as the #1 team in the MaxPreps Boys AAA poll, and at #7 overall, as they ride a six-game winning streak into tonight’s home tilt. Halls comes in at (5-3, 1-0).

ELSEWHERE

Anderson County at Scott

Central at Oak Ridge

Campbell County at Karns

Wartburg at Oliver Springs

Oneida at Coalfield

West at Powell

Kingston at Sweetwater

Rockwood at Greenback

Oakdale at Midway