Full slate of Friday night hoops

Jim Harris Featured, Local Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE, FRIDAY 12/10

(WYSH, updates begin during Trading Time Primetime, followed by the Fox & Farley Full-Court Press) Halls at Clinton:  In the girls’ game, newly-minted all-time Lady Dragon scoring leader Sarah Burton leads her squad (3-3, 1-0 D4AAA), which is #22 in this week’s Max Preps AAA poll, against #21 Halls (3-3, 0-1) in a huge, early-season District match-up.  In the boys’ contest, the Dragons (6-1, 1-0) enter as the #1 team in the MaxPreps Boys AAA poll, and at #7 overall, as they ride a six-game winning streak into tonight’s home tilt.  Halls comes in at (5-3, 1-0).

ELSEWHERE

  • Anderson County at Scott
  • Central at Oak Ridge
  • Campbell County at Karns
  • Wartburg at Oliver Springs
  • Oneida at Coalfield
  • West at Powell
  • Kingston at Sweetwater
  • Rockwood at Greenback
  • Oakdale at Midway

