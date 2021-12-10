Full slate of Friday night hoops

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE, FRIDAY 12/10
(WYSH, updates begin during Trading Time Primetime, followed by the Fox & Farley Full-Court Press) Halls at Clinton: In the girls’ game, newly-minted all-time Lady Dragon scoring leader Sarah Burton leads her squad (3-3, 1-0 D4AAA), which is #22 in this week’s Max Preps AAA poll, against #21 Halls (3-3, 0-1) in a huge, early-season District match-up. In the boys’ contest, the Dragons (6-1, 1-0) enter as the #1 team in the MaxPreps Boys AAA poll, and at #7 overall, as they ride a six-game winning streak into tonight’s home tilt. Halls comes in at (5-3, 1-0).
ELSEWHERE
- Anderson County at Scott
- Central at Oak Ridge
- Campbell County at Karns
- Wartburg at Oliver Springs
- Oneida at Coalfield
- West at Powell
- Kingston at Sweetwater
- Rockwood at Greenback
- Oakdale at Midway