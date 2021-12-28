Flu cases beginning to increase

After last flu season proved to be mild thanks in large part to the precautions that were taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, seasonal influenza is beginning to make its presence felt, as case numbers rise. The CDC said that Tennessee is one of seven states described as having a ‘high’ or ‘very high’ level of flu activity, as of Monday, December 27th.

While area medical professionals say that so far, there has not been a huge surge in this, the early stages of the flu season, they do say that they have seen a few cases and even a few hospitalizations. Doctors recommend that if you are feeling sick, go ahead and get tested for both the flu and COVID.

And, as we are all no doubt aware after the last almost two years of the pandemic, we can all do our part to stop the spread of all airborne viruses and illnesses by doing simple things like washing our hands and most importantly, staying home if we feel sick.