First employee art contest raises $608 for Project Safe, ADFAC

(Oak Ridge press release)  The City of Oak Ridge held its first Employee Art Contest benefitting Project Safe, a program administered by Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), this fall, and the winners and donation totals are in.

The theme for the inaugural art contest, which ran from Oct. 4 through Nov. 17, 2021, was “City of Oak Ridge Facilities, Services or People”.

Employees were invited to create artwork within this theme and then, the work was placed on display for voting. Employees could make $1 donations to Project Safe to cast a vote for their favorite pieces. Project Safe helps those in our community who need assistance with utility bills.

Voting occurred on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, with judging conducted by Jefferson Middle School Art Teacher and Oak Ridge City Councilmember Jim Dodson and former Arts Council of Oak Ridge Executive Director Joye Montgomery.

Thanks to the level of participation by City employees, Project Safe received a $608 donation, which includes a $500 donation from the Wellness Committee and $108 in total votes.

The winner of the People’s Choice Award and first place went to Jim Sherrill of the Utility Business Office. He received a $50 gift card as his award.

Second place and Honorable Mention went to Deputy City Manager Jack Suggs and third place and Honorable Mention went to Kayla DeMori of the Public Works Department.

The art contest was sponsored by the Oak Ridge Wellness Committee with assistance from other interested staff members. Participation was optional, and the artwork was completed outside of work hours, on employees’ personal time.

The wellness committee would like to thank everyone who participated through voting and displaying their talents for a worthy cause. The contest is something the committee plans to continue to hold on an annual basis.

