Fay Justice, age 76 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Monday, December 13, 2021. Fay was born May 5, 1945, in Columbia, Tennessee to the late William and Mary Wiltshire. For many years Fay was a substitute teacher at Clinton High School. Throughout her life, she loved visiting battlefields and going to the mountains with her son, Billy.

She is survived by her loving son, Billy Justice of Clinton, and several nieces and nephews

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Related