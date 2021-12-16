Fay Justice, age 76 of Clinton

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 82 Views

Fay Justice, age 76 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Monday, December 13, 2021.  Fay was born May 5, 1945, in Columbia, Tennessee to the late William and Mary Wiltshire.  For many years Fay was a substitute teacher at Clinton High School.  Throughout her life, she loved visiting battlefields and going to the mountains with her son, Billy.
She is survived by her loving son, Billy Justice of Clinton, and several nieces and nephews
The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

William Boyd Walker, 82

William Boyd Walker, 82, passed at Methodist Medical Center on Monday, December 13, 2021. Boyd …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.