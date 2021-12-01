Farmer to be sworn in on December 7

The LaFollette City Council will meet on December 7th, and following the regular meeting, current Vice Mayor Phillip Farmer will be sworn in as mayor following last month’s ouster of Mike Stanfield as the now-former-mayor battles allegations of misconduct.

The meeting next week will also include the selection of a Council member to serve the remainder of Farmer’s term, the election of a new Vice Mayor, and filling vacancies that will be created by the change on the city’s beer board and 911 board.

