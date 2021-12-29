Dragons win 11th in a row, Lady Dragons win without Burton; Holiday hoops round-up

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, TUESDAY 12/28/21
GIRLS
- (Harriman Christmas Classic) Clinton 48 Midway 46: The Lady Dragons improved to 9-4 without standout senior Sarah Burton (rest) as Ally York scored 18 points and fellow freshman Bailey Burroughs tallied 13.
- (Harriman Christmas Classic) Karns 40 Oakdale…Unaka 65 Rockwood 31…Coalfield 51 Sweetwater 35.
- (Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic) Oak Ridge 71 Pulaski County (VA) 64
- (Sevier County WinterFest) Northview Academy 62 Oliver Springs 30
- (Pensacola Beach, FL) Wayne County 69 Jellico 11
BOYS
- (The Rock Holiday Classic, Windermere, FL) Clinton 64 Parkview (GA) 62: The Dragons won their 11th straight game as they held off Parkview to win their opener in the Sunshine State. Jackson Garner led four double-figure scorers with 17 points (including some clutch free throws down the stretch), while Jeremiah Blauvelt was deadly inside and outside with 15 points, Lane Harrison tallied 13, and Rishon Bright added 12. Trace Thackerson was rock-solid at the point guard position as well.
- Anderson County 83 Claiborne 54
- Union County 63 Sunbright 45
- (Renasant Bank Classic, Maryville) Maryville 88 Kingston 79…Powell 72 Hampton 50
- (Harriman Christmas Classic) Rhea County 69 Wartburg 68…Harriman 67 McMinn Central 58…Unaka 61 Rockwood 27…Heritage 48 Harriman 23.
- (Sevier County WinterFest) Campbell County 71 Concord Christian 66
- (NXT Level, Nashville) Oak Ridge 52 University School of Jackson 39.
SCHEDULE, WEDNESDAY 12/29/21
GIRLS
- (Harriman Christmas Classic) Clinton vs. Oakdale, 4 pm…Unaka vs. Coalfield…Karns vs. Rockwood.
- (Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic) Oak Ridge vs. Upperman, 4:30
BOYS
- Clinton (11-1) vs. Chattahoochee (GA) (9-3), 1:30 (Follow this link to watch the game live on the Windermere Prep YouTube page.)
- (Harriman Christmas Classic) Sweetwater vs. Wartburg…McMinn Central vs. Harriman…Rhea County vs. Heritage…Cloudland vs. Oakdale
- (NXT Level) Oak Ridge vs. Brentwood Academy, 7:30 EST