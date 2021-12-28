Dragons, Lady Dragons victorious

Jim Harris 12 hours ago

Clinton’s Lady Dragons edged Midway Tuesday afternoon, 48-46, at the Harriman Christmas Classic. Ally York paced CHS (9-4) with 18 points and Bailey Burroughs added 13.
Meanwhile, down in in Windermere, Florida, the Dragon boys held off Parkview (GA), 64-62, as four Clinton players scored in double figures. Jackson Garner had 17, Jeremiah Blauvelt tallied 15, Lane Harrison added 13 and Rishon Bright notched 12, and the Dragons won their 11th game in a row.

