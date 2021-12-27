Dragons in FL, Lady Dragons in Harriman this week

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 46 Views

High school basketball holiday tournaments resume this week.

The Clinton Dragon boys take their 10-game winning streak to Orlando, Florida, where they will take part in the Rock Holiday Classic beginning on Tuesday with a game against Windermere Prep (FL). 

The Clinton Lady Dragons will be closer to home, as they open their traditional post-Christmas appearance at the Harriman Christmas Classic on Wednesday afternoon against Oakdale.

Numerous other area teams are in action this week as well, and we will keep you updated as to how your favorite team performs on the air and online.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

