Dragons in FL, Lady Dragons in Harriman this week

High school basketball holiday tournaments resume this week.

The Clinton Dragon boys take their 10-game winning streak to Orlando, Florida, where they will take part in the Rock Holiday Classic beginning on Tuesday with a game against Windermere Prep (FL).

The Clinton Lady Dragons will be closer to home, as they open their traditional post-Christmas appearance at the Harriman Christmas Classic on Wednesday afternoon against Oakdale.

Numerous other area teams are in action this week as well, and we will keep you updated as to how your favorite team performs on the air and online.