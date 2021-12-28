Doris Jean Bunch, age 76 of Jacksboro

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 56 Views

Doris Jean Bunch, age 76 of Jacksboro, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at her home. She was born on May 19, 1945, in Briceville to the late John Henry and Opal Hayes. She was a member of Tennessee Hollow Baptist Church. She enjoyed growing flowers. Doris loved spending time with her family and liked to camp on Norris Lake when she was able. She also loved her Yorkie named Gracie and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Billy Hayes, Annette Braswell, Henrietta Moser, and Trigger Hayes.

She is survived by: husband of 56 years, Wesley Bunch; children, Kevin Bunch and wife Eileen, Greg Bunch and wife Regina, Tim Bunch and wife Misty, Regina Bunch; grandchildren, Nathan, Whitney, Savannah, Brittany, Brooke, Megan, Courtney, Caitlyn, Waylon, Tiffany, Austin, and Chloe; great-grandchildren, Rukia, Aria, Landyn, Amelia, Kadyn, Rylee, Conner, Parker, Bryson, Cayson, and Tripp; siblings, Ricky Hayes and wife Mildred, Sharon Tindell and husband Tony; brother and sister in law, Gene and Debbie Bunch.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm with Pastor Ricky Hayes officiating. Graveside services will be on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 3 pm at Harness Cemetery in Caryville. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Gene Richmond Carnes, of Clinton

Gene Richmond Carnes, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away in the arms of his loving wife, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.