Doris Jean Bunch, age 76 of Jacksboro, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at her home. She was born on May 19, 1945, in Briceville to the late John Henry and Opal Hayes. She was a member of Tennessee Hollow Baptist Church. She enjoyed growing flowers. Doris loved spending time with her family and liked to camp on Norris Lake when she was able. She also loved her Yorkie named Gracie and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Billy Hayes, Annette Braswell, Henrietta Moser, and Trigger Hayes.

She is survived by: husband of 56 years, Wesley Bunch; children, Kevin Bunch and wife Eileen, Greg Bunch and wife Regina, Tim Bunch and wife Misty, Regina Bunch; grandchildren, Nathan, Whitney, Savannah, Brittany, Brooke, Megan, Courtney, Caitlyn, Waylon, Tiffany, Austin, and Chloe; great-grandchildren, Rukia, Aria, Landyn, Amelia, Kadyn, Rylee, Conner, Parker, Bryson, Cayson, and Tripp; siblings, Ricky Hayes and wife Mildred, Sharon Tindell and husband Tony; brother and sister in law, Gene and Debbie Bunch.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm with Pastor Ricky Hayes officiating. Graveside services will be on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 3 pm at Harness Cemetery in Caryville. www.holleygamble.com