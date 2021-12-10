Donald “Duck” Brown age 52, of Briceville, passed away on December 3, 2021. He was born on June 11, 1969 to Billy Morris and Verdia Carroll Brown in Anderson County. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved fishing, hunting, and Gin-singing. He is preceded in death by his Father Billy Morris Brown. Donald is survived by:

Mother Verdia Carroll Brown

Son Matthew Brown

Daughter Heather Kennedy

Karrie Morgan

Brothers Billy Ray and Vickie Brown

Eugene and Alice Brown

Ronald Brown

Robert and Honey Brown

Michael and Alicia Brown

Steven and Felicia Brown

Brandon Brown

2 Grandchildren

A host of other nieces and nephews and many family members.

Visitation: 12:00pm – 2:00pm, Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Grave’s Gap Baptist Church in Briceville.

Funeral: 2:00pm, Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Grave’s Gap Baptist Church with Pastor Lonnie Lowe and Pastor Clayton Brown officiating.Interment: To follow funeral service at Grave’s Gap Baptist Church Cemetery. Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.