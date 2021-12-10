Donald “Duck” Brown age 52, of Briceville

Obituaries

Donald “Duck” Brown age 52, of Briceville, passed away on December 3, 2021. He was born on June 11, 1969 to Billy Morris and Verdia Carroll Brown in Anderson County. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved fishing, hunting, and Gin-singing. He is preceded in death by his Father Billy Morris Brown. Donald is survived by:

Mother                Verdia Carroll Brown

Son                     Matthew Brown

Daughter            Heather Kennedy

                           Karrie Morgan

Brothers              Billy Ray and Vickie Brown

                            Eugene and Alice Brown

                            Ronald Brown

                            Robert and Honey Brown

                            Michael and Alicia Brown

                            Steven and Felicia Brown

                            Brandon Brown

2 Grandchildren

A host of other nieces and nephews and many family members.

Visitation: 12:00pm – 2:00pm, Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Grave’s Gap Baptist Church in Briceville.

Funeral: 2:00pm, Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Grave’s Gap Baptist Church with Pastor Lonnie Lowe and Pastor Clayton Brown officiating.Interment: To follow funeral service at Grave’s Gap Baptist Church Cemetery.  Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

