Donald “Duck” Brown age 52, of Briceville, passed away on December 3, 2021. He was born on June 11, 1969 to Billy Morris and Verdia Carroll Brown in Anderson County. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved fishing, hunting, and Gin-singing. He is preceded in death by his Father Billy Morris Brown. Donald is survived by:
Mother Verdia Carroll Brown
Son Matthew Brown
Daughter Heather Kennedy
Karrie Morgan
Brothers Billy Ray and Vickie Brown
Eugene and Alice Brown
Ronald Brown
Robert and Honey Brown
Michael and Alicia Brown
Steven and Felicia Brown
Brandon Brown
2 Grandchildren
A host of other nieces and nephews and many family members.
Visitation: 12:00pm – 2:00pm, Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Grave’s Gap Baptist Church in Briceville.
Funeral: 2:00pm, Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Grave’s Gap Baptist Church with Pastor Lonnie Lowe and Pastor Clayton Brown officiating.Interment: To follow funeral service at Grave’s Gap Baptist Church Cemetery. Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.