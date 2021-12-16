DOE, TWRA sign agreement ‘paving’ way for land transfers

Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) signed an Agreement in Principle with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) that lays the groundwork to transfer more than 3,500 acres of scenic East Tennessee land to the state. Officials say that transferring this currently federally-owned land will “increase natural resource management and designate areas for greenspace and mixed-use recreational opportunities for the public.”

“Conservation of this essential piece of the East Tennessee landscape is vitally important. I am grateful for the partnership between the Department of Energy and the TWRA that will make this possible,” said Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, who represents Oak Ridge State Senate District 5 in Nashville.

Officials see this agreement as a way to “cultivate collaboration and support the long-term vision of creating an asset for the community and the region,” according to a press release.

“The East Tennessee region is unique, and we are pleased to be working together with DOE on these property transfers that will allow us to expand our services in the area,” said Bobby Wilson, TWRA executive director. “We will be able to increase recreational opportunities, prioritize wildlife habitat management, and introduce new programs that will benefit both the community and the environment.”

The DOE and TWRA will complete the transfer process under guidelines set forth in federal law, which requires regulatory approvals and generally takes between one and three years to complete.

“This partnership between DOE and TWRA is an excellent opportunity for both organizations to act as one in preserving areas of the Oak Ridge Reservation,” said Johnny Moore, Manager of DOE’s ORNL Site Office. “We’re pleased to be part of an effort to expand access to the outstanding natural assets we have.”

Once complete, officials say the ultimate vision is to provide more open spaces where residents and visitors can experience and enjoy nature. The terrain surrounding the federal reservation is rife with abundant opportunities for fishing, hunting, boating, hiking, birding, mountain biking, and wildlife viewing.

“This is an exciting step forward in our efforts to transfer land that can be reused and benefits the community,” said Laura Wilkerson, acting manager for DOE’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management. “Our program has always focused on advancing conservation and sustainability, so finding new and diverse opportunities to connect people with the environment is a great achievement. I want to thank our contractor partner, UCOR, for their incredible support and helping bring this agreement to fruition.”

The agreement is seen as a key component of a larger effort by the DOE’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management and its cleanup contractor UCOR to transform the East Tennessee Technology Park—formerly the K-25 site–into a multi-use industrial park. To that end, officials say that since work began, the DOE has transferred nearly 1,300 acres to attract new economic development, constructed facilities that share the site’s unique history, and set aside thousands of acres for conservation, which will be under the watch of TWRA through these future transfers.

DOE’s Oak Ridge Reservation is located on approximately 32,000 acres between the Cumberland and Great Smoky Mountains, and it is bordered by the Clinch River that ultimately joins the Tennessee River. Since the 1940s, the site has played a vital role in energy, technology, and defense missions worldwide.