Dennis Allen Westmoreland, 56, of Clinton

Dennis Allen Westmoreland, 56, of Clinton, Tn, passed away at Vanderbilt Hospital on December 11th, 2021. Dennis was a good-hearted, smart, funny, mechanically inclined person, who enjoyed music and playing games on his phone. He was loved very much by his brothers and sisters.
He is preceded in death by his parents Shirley Westmoreland and Bernice Goodman. He is survived by his brothers, Bobby Westmoreland of Clinton, Tn, Terry Westmoreland of Oak Ridge, Tn, Jackie Westmoreland of Oak Ridge, Tn, and sisters Betty Carver (Elmer) of Pigeon Forge, TN, Ivalene Venuto of Clinton, Tn, and Lorena Meyer (Andy) of Clinton, Tn.

There are no services planned at this time.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tn is in charge of arrangements.

