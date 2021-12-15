Delich Waldrop age 66 of Oak Ridge gained her angel wings on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born May 31, 1955 in Corinth, Mississippi to the late Mack Ray Waldrop and Eva Mae Boggs. Throughout her life she loved going to the park, and watching Andy Griffith, Gun Smoke, & the Golden Girls TV shows. Delich never met a stranger and always loved being around people especially her family. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by 3 brothers.

She is survived by sisters, Ann Coln & husband Rayburn of Corinth, MS and Kay Coats & husband Ron of Oak Ridge; brothers, Mack Waldrop & wife Julie of Olive Branch, MS, Danny Waldrop of Clinton, Tim Waldrop of Ridgeland, MS, David Waldrop of Ridgeland, MS, & Donny Waldrop of Corinth, MS.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

