December begins, and so does holiday season

Tis the season for Christmas parades and other festive activities across the East Tennessee area.

The city of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will hold its annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 2, beginning at 6:30 pm.

The event will kick off at the outdoor A.K. Bissell Park Pavilion with seasonal music and light refreshments, as well as the Park Board’s annual Awards Ceremony.

Following the program, participants will proceed to the Secret City Commemorative Walk on the east side of the Oak Ridge Public Library parking area for a brief ceremony ending with the tree lighting.

The Harriman Christmas Parade will roll through downtown Harriman beginning Thursday, December 2nd at 7 pm.

The inaugural Christmas “Chilly” Chili Cook-off Fundraiser will be held Friday, Dec. 3rd from 5 to 8 pm at the Clinton Community Center. There will be bowling, the chili cook-off, cornhole, and a shooting simulator, plus the city’s Christmas tree will be lit for the season. All proceeds go to the United Way of Anderson County.

The LaFollette Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 4th at 2 pm.

Clinton’s traditional Christmas Parade of bands, floats, dancers, local artists, and more will process through Historic Clinton on Saturday, Dec. 4th at 6:00. This year’s theme is “Dreaming of a White Christmas.” Businesses, churches, schools, and other marching groups will be taking part.

On Monday, December 6th, the city of Rockwood’s Christmas Parade will begin at 7 pm.

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce is busy preparing for its annual Christmas Parade to be held on Saturday, December 11. This year’s theme is “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

The parade will begin at 6:00 pm, following its traditional route terminating at Oak Ridge High School.

