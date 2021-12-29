David F. Greise, age 55, of Rockwood

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

David F. Greise, age 55, of Rockwood, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Roane Medical Center.  He was born on April 28, 1966 in Cumberland, Maryland. David completed ROTC at Frostburg State University and served in the United States Army National Guard as a Lieutenant in a Combat Engineer unit.  David was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston, TN. David was a proud small business owner with his wife, Colleen. David loved to spend time with his grandkids. David enjoyed time on the lake and spending time with family and friends. David was always willing to help others and had a laugh that no one would forget. David will be truly missed.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 33 years                                Colleen Greise of Rockwood

Son                                                        David “D.L.” Greise & wife, Hannah of Oak Ridge

Parents                                                                David Albert & Helen Frances Greise of Sun City, FL

Grandfather                                       Regis Irwin of Springs, TX

Grandchildren                                  David Joseph Greise and Madison Jo Greise

Sister                                                    Annmarie Hight & husband, Matthew of Del Ray, FL

Brother                                                                Doug Greise & wife, Stephanie of Sarasota, FL

Mother-in-law & Father-in-law        Larry & Jeannie McKay of Kingston

Sisters-in-law                                    Linda & Ron Voss of Monument, CO

                                                                Kathleen McKay of Kingston

Several extended family members and friends

A memorial service followed by a food reception will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Salem Baptist Church, 1212 Salem Valley Rd. Ten Mile, TN 37880. Childcare will be provided during the service. In David’s words, “Flowers are a waste”; therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to Salem Baptist’s bus or food basket ministries. The family of David can also take donations to the Salem Baptist. Please prepare to share a great memory of David at the reception. A table will also be provided where memories can be written out for the family to read at a different time. Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Clara Davis Young, age 88

Clara Davis Young, age 88, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Monday, December …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.