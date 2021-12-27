David Brent McKenzie of the Claxton Community

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 65 Views

David Brent McKenzie of the Claxton Community passed away on December 23, 2021, after a hard-fought and courageous battle with cancer.  He was a member of the Riverview Baptist Church. David was also a dedicated member of the Mason Alpha lodge 376, Scottish Rites, and Shriners. He was born September 30, 1950, to the late Joseph H. McKenzie and Kathrine Burkhart Fry. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by, brother, Joseph Michael McKenzie.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sue Nolan McKenzie; children, Nolan Brent (Erin) and Patrick David (Emily); siblings, Alice McKenzie, Cheryl Neal, John (Kathy) Fry, and Lisa Fry; sister-in-law, Judy McKenzie. His very special grandchildren; Mason Brent, Molly Claire, Stone David, Kylee Jo McKenzie, and a host of nieces and nephews. His very special friends at Window World Corporate and Individual Franchises and many other special friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Timothy Panella and staff at UT Cancer Center, and the staff in the Infusion Room at UT Cancer Center.

Family and friends will gather at the Riverview Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 2 PM for the funeral service with Rev. David Hicks and Rev. Jerry Vittatoe officiating and songs by, Michael, Delilah, and Lauren Kitts.  Interment will follow at Riverview Baptist Church Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Rex Alvin McClure

Rex Alvin McClure passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at his home. He and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.