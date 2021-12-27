David Brent McKenzie of the Claxton Community passed away on December 23, 2021, after a hard-fought and courageous battle with cancer. He was a member of the Riverview Baptist Church. David was also a dedicated member of the Mason Alpha lodge 376, Scottish Rites, and Shriners. He was born September 30, 1950, to the late Joseph H. McKenzie and Kathrine Burkhart Fry. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by, brother, Joseph Michael McKenzie.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sue Nolan McKenzie; children, Nolan Brent (Erin) and Patrick David (Emily); siblings, Alice McKenzie, Cheryl Neal, John (Kathy) Fry, and Lisa Fry; sister-in-law, Judy McKenzie. His very special grandchildren; Mason Brent, Molly Claire, Stone David, Kylee Jo McKenzie, and a host of nieces and nephews. His very special friends at Window World Corporate and Individual Franchises and many other special friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Timothy Panella and staff at UT Cancer Center, and the staff in the Infusion Room at UT Cancer Center.

Family and friends will gather at the Riverview Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 2 PM for the funeral service with Rev. David Hicks and Rev. Jerry Vittatoe officiating and songs by, Michael, Delilah, and Lauren Kitts. Interment will follow at Riverview Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.holleygamble.com