DAR Scholarships available

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Clinch Bend Chapter, based out of Oak Ridge, has announced its annual Scholarship programs, and it is not just for young ladies..

Last year, according to a press release, the DAR Scholarship Committee awarded 83 scholarships totaling more than $280,000. DAR’s scholarships are awarded and judged without regard to gender, race, color, religion, national origin, or disability.

Applicants must be US citizens and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the United States. 

All multi-year scholarships, which are typically renewable for up to four years, must be for consecutive years of attendance.

The awards are based on academic excellence, commitment to the field of study, and/or financial need, or other restrictions on specific scholarships, if applicable.

Interested students can apply today by visiting https://www.dar.org/national-society/scholarships

