DA: Deadly force ‘justified’ in October officer-involved shooting

Following a TBI investigation into the incident, 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler has determined that deadly force was justified in an October incident that left a North Carolina man dead.

Effler asked the TBI to investigate, as is standard procedure, after an officer-involved shooting that occurred the night of October 21st on I-75 in Campbell County.

According to the TBI investigation, 34-year-old Michael Hilton of North Carolina had brandished a handgun and demanded “Oxys and money” from the pharmacy at the Jacksboro Walmart at around 7:30 pm on the 21st. The pharmacist, according to the TBI, gave Hilton a “decoy bottle of pills,” and he left the store, jumping into a silver Subaru and driving off. His car almost struck a Campbell County Sheriff’s deputy as it left the parking lot, and sped up Appalachian Highway toward I-75, reaching speeds over 120 miles an hour at one point.

Deputies notified other law enforcement agencies, and a THP trooper who was assisting the driver of a broken-down tractor-trailer on the side of I-75 North soon spotted the Subaru passing stopped cars on the shoulder. The trooper began walking towards the stopped traffic when he observed a vehicle accelerating between two vehicles headed towards him. The vehicle rammed at least one vehicle in the stopped traffic.

At this point, officers pulled their weapons and approached the car, giving commands the entire time to the driver to get out and surrender, but instead, Hilton drove toward them, prompting them to open fire. Hilton was struck by gunfire, and the car crashed into the trooper’s cruiser before coming to rest.

When officers got to the car, they discovered a female passenger in the car with Hilton, a woman identified as Emily Hilton, who was uninjured by the gunfire. Michael Hilton died at the scene.

Effler determined that all three officers who shot Michael Hilton were justified in using lethal force.

Hilton died as a result of one or two gunshot wounds, according to the report, which also says that while three officers shot at him, only one inflicted the two fatal gunshot wounds.

Based on the high rate of speed of the vehicle, close proximity to law enforcement and other bystanders and repeated verbal commands, the DA’s Office determined there was no “reasonable dispute that Hilton posed an imminent threat to Bailey and all three officers were legally justified in their use of lethal force.”

No officers were injured during the incident.