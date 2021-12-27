Jerry Creasey (Photo from Oak Ridge Today)

Creasey will not seek re-election in 2022

Jim Harris

In a letter to the Oak Ridger newspaper, longtime Anderson County Commissioner Jerry Creasey says that he will not seek re-election to his seat representing Oak Ridge’s District 7 in 2022.

In his letter published December 26th, Commissioner Creasey writes, in part, “I wish to sincerely thank the residents of Oak Ridge and Anderson County for giving me one of the greatest honors of my life, by allowing me to serve on the Anderson County Board of Commissioners.  After conferring with my family and friends, I have decided not to seek re-election in 2022.”

Creasey was first elected to the County Commission in 1990 and has served as both chairman and vice-chairman during his time on the 16-member panel.

