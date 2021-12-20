CRCTU offering beginning fly-tying

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited is once again offering introductory fly tying classes on six Saturdays, January 15th through February 26th. The classes will be taught at the St. Francis Episcopal Church in Norris on those days from 9 am to 12 noon, with a snow day built in for March 5th, if necessary.

The cost of the course is $125 per person, which includes instruction and all course materials and tools, and space is limited to the first 12 who sign up.

Experienced fly-tiers will provide hands-on instruction as you learn to tie nine different patterns, as well as techniques that will give you the ability to tie many other styles and types of flies to fish area tailwaters and mountain streams.

The course makes a great Christmas gift for the angler on your shopping list. St Francis Episcopal Church is located at 158 West Norris Road in Norris.

Again, class size is limited to (12) twelve students.

Registration will be on a first-come basis.

To register, contact Bob Stephan at bobstephan59@me.com.