Pictured, L to R: Rick Scarbrough (Executive Director, LEIC), CPD Lt. Larry Miller (Photo by CPD)

CPD’s Miller graduates from prestigious leadership program

Jim Harris

Clinton Police Lt. Larry Miller recently completed courses and graduated from the University of Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Innovation Center (LEIC).

Earlier this month, Miller was presented the prestigious “Certification of Law Enforcement Leadership” for completing LEIC’s leadership training by former Clinton Police Chief and current LEIC Executive Director Rick Scarbrough.

According to a press release, the “tiered approach” to leadership development offers a comprehensive training program to emerging law enforcement leaders, and Miller successfully completed all levels (248 hours) of the comprehensive training.
Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker said in the press release, “We are proud of Lt Miller’s accomplishments. These additional skills will only enhance his already important leadership role at our department.”
Larry Miller is a 29-year CPD veteran and currently serves as the department’s Patrol Division Commander.

