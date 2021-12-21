CPD wants to restart ‘Coffee With a Cop’

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 57 Views

The Clinton Police Department says that as part of its effort to improve communications between itself and the community it serves, it wants to start a new program in 2022 called “Coffee With a Cop.”  
Conducted in previous years as more or less one-off events, the Clinton Police Department, as the name implies, wants to share coffee with you and hear your thoughts on issues surrounding crime and law enforcement within the city limits in an “informal, neutral space.”  This time, it appears they would like to do it on a more regular basis, and took to social media this week asking for anyone who owns or operates a restaurant or coffee shop in Clinton to host events in the new year.
If you would like to get involved, or if you have a space you would like to offer up, contact Chief Vaughn Becker by email at vbecker@clintontn.net.

