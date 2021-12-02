‘Cookie Crawl’ Friday in Clinton

The Historic Downtown Clinton Merchants Association’s annual Cookie Crawl will be held Friday, December 3rd, from 5 to 8 pm along Market Street in Historic Downtown Clinton.

As the name implies, participating shops will be handing out free cookies to customers while Christmas music plays up and down Market Street.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with characters like the Grinch, and Elsa and Anna from Frozen, will be walking along Market Street and available for free pictures.

Uncle Mike’s food truck will be set up at the corner of Freddy Fagan Way, and both the Apple Blossom Cafe and E Clair’s Coffee House will also be open for dinner, dessert, and coffee. The Merchant’s Association invites everyone to come and spend their Friday evening celebrating the magic of Christmas and supporting the brick-and-mortar shops and eateries of Downtown Clinton at the same time.