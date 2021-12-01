Clinton sweeps Karns as Burton drops 54, boys complete sweep behind Garner’s 34

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD TUESDAY 11/30

Clinton girls 70 Karns 67: Sarah Burton scored (another) school-record 54 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as Clinton held off visiting Karns. Burton, a UVA-Wise signee, scored 29 points in the first half and then helped seal the win with a three-point play with under a minute to play. Clinton improved to 2-2 on the season while Karns fell to 2-3 despite three double-digit scorers.

Clinton boys 77 Karns 50: The Dragons hit 13 three-pointers as they rolled the Beavers and picked up their fourth straight win. Jackson Garner, who has committed to play his college basketball at Maryville College, led the Dragons with a game-high 34 points, including eight triples. Rishon Bright added 16 for the 4-1 Dragons. Karns (5-1) fell for the first time this season despite 16 points from Jaylen Roberts.

ELSEWHERE

Maryville girls 66 Anderson County 30…Maryville boys 70 Anderson County 58,

Coalfield girls 63 Greenback 37…Greenback boys 58 Coalfield 52,

Cherokee girls 38 Gibbs 37…Gibbs boys 85 Cherokee 56,

Powell girls 49 Jefferson County 40…Jefferson County boys 81 Powell 75,

Harriman girls 56 Wartburg 49…Harriman boys 68 Wartburg 65,

Rockwood girls 36 Lookout Valley 14…Rockwood boys 53 Lookout Valley 15,

Kingston girls 57 Lenoir City 42…Lenoir City boys 68 Kingston 53,

Claiborne girls 60 Union County 36…Union County boys 53 Claiborne 52,

Oliver Springs boys 87 Midway 49,

Sunbright girls 76 Jellico 34,

Seymour girls 48 Scott 27…Scott boys 90 Seymour 64.

OTHER SCORES

NCAA Men: #13 Tennessee 86 Presbyterian 44

NBA: Memphis 98 Toronto 91

NHL: Nashville 6 Columbus 0

NCAA Women: #11 Tennessee home vs. Tennessee Tech, Wednesday, 6:30 pm

NEWS: Clinton High School Defensive Coordinator Xavier Mitchell has been named the Assistant Coach of the Year in Region 3-5A after the Dragon defense proved to be historically stout in 2021.