Clinton sweeps Karns as Burton drops 54, boys complete sweep behind Garner’s 34

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD TUESDAY 11/30
Clinton girls 70 Karns 67: Sarah Burton scored (another) school-record 54 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as Clinton held off visiting Karns. Burton, a UVA-Wise signee, scored 29 points in the first half and then helped seal the win with a three-point play with under a minute to play. Clinton improved to 2-2 on the season while Karns fell to 2-3 despite three double-digit scorers.
Clinton boys 77 Karns 50: The Dragons hit 13 three-pointers as they rolled the Beavers and picked up their fourth straight win. Jackson Garner, who has committed to play his college basketball at Maryville College, led the Dragons with a game-high 34 points, including eight triples. Rishon Bright added 16 for the 4-1 Dragons. Karns (5-1) fell for the first time this season despite 16 points from Jaylen Roberts.
ELSEWHERE
- Maryville girls 66 Anderson County 30…Maryville boys 70 Anderson County 58,
- Coalfield girls 63 Greenback 37…Greenback boys 58 Coalfield 52,
- Cherokee girls 38 Gibbs 37…Gibbs boys 85 Cherokee 56,
- Powell girls 49 Jefferson County 40…Jefferson County boys 81 Powell 75,
- Harriman girls 56 Wartburg 49…Harriman boys 68 Wartburg 65,
- Rockwood girls 36 Lookout Valley 14…Rockwood boys 53 Lookout Valley 15,
- Kingston girls 57 Lenoir City 42…Lenoir City boys 68 Kingston 53,
- Claiborne girls 60 Union County 36…Union County boys 53 Claiborne 52,
- Oliver Springs boys 87 Midway 49,
- Sunbright girls 76 Jellico 34,
- Seymour girls 48 Scott 27…Scott boys 90 Seymour 64.
OTHER SCORES
NCAA Men: #13 Tennessee 86 Presbyterian 44
NBA: Memphis 98 Toronto 91
NHL: Nashville 6 Columbus 0
NCAA Women: #11 Tennessee home vs. Tennessee Tech, Wednesday, 6:30 pm
NEWS: Clinton High School Defensive Coordinator Xavier Mitchell has been named the Assistant Coach of the Year in Region 3-5A after the Dragon defense proved to be historically stout in 2021.