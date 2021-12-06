Clinton School Board to meet Wednesday

The Clinton City School Board is holding a Special Called Meeting on Wednesday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The only item on the agenda is to discuss bids for a possible South Clinton Elementary School addition.
