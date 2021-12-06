Clinton School Board to meet Wednesday

Jim Harris

The Clinton City School Board is holding a Special Called Meeting on Wednesday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The only item on the agenda is to discuss bids for a possible South Clinton Elementary School addition.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

