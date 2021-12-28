Clara Davis Young, age 88, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Monday, December 27th, 2021, only nine days after the death of the love of her life of 70 years, Paul Young. She was an avid reader, flower gardener, and a lifelong learner. A major accomplishment of Clara’s, and something she was most proud of, was obtaining her license as a Licensed Practical Nurse. During her career as a nurse, she worked at Methodist Medical Center while also caring for her four children.

Clara is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Young, and her mother, Marie Davis.

She is survived by her sons, James Young of Clinton, TN and Mark Young (Sheila) of Clinton, TN; daughters, Paula Taylor (Kim) of Rocky Top, TN, Joyce Foster (Allen) of Heiskell, TN; grandchildren; Julian Young, Matthew Foster, Amanda Pederson, Laura Sistrunk, and Rachel Madron; cousin, Jerry Davis (Tanya). Clarais also survived by seven great grandchildren and special friend and caregiver, Gail Disney (JC) of Rocky Top, TN.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at St. Mark Methodist Church, in memory of Clara and James Young, which will be announced by Jones Mortuary at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity. Online condolences can be made to the family on our website jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.