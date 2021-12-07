‘Christmas in the Park’ at Norris Dam State Park

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 48 Views

Norris Dam State Park is hosting a new holiday event, Christmas in the Park, on Saturday Dec. 11 from 4-8 p.m. EST. 

Christmas in the Park will be held at the Lenoir Museum, Crosby Threshing Barn and Rice Gristmill, with parking at the Lenoir Museum at 2121 Norris Freeway in Norris. Limited handicap parking will be available at the Rice Gristmill.

Christmas in the Park is a free, family-friendly event where guests can enjoy live music, refreshments, crafts for kids, a visit from Santa, and more.

The park will be collecting donations for the Norris Food Bank and Norris Area Community Foundation. Visitors are requested to bring a non-perishable food item or a new or gently used children’s book to donate. 

For more information, contact 865-425-4500 or visit the park Facebook page at this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ORPD increases presence at, near ORHS

Oak Ridge Police increased their presence on the campus of Oak Ridge High School on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.