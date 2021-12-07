“Christmas 1933” to be celebrated in Norris

(Submitted, Jim Peacock) “Christmas 1933” will be a new special event this year for Norris. The people of Norris and surrounding areas are invited to step back in a simpler time and experience how a family in Norris would have celebrated Christmas in the 1930’s. “Christmas 1933” will take place in the Norris History Museum.

The city of Norris and most of the homes were built by TVA in 1933 and 1934 in order to house the many workers and management involved in building the very first TVA Dam on Norris Lake. The museum would like to take its visitors back in time to experience a Christmas from yesteryear.

The main display room of the Museum will be transformed into a typical

living room as it would be decorated in the 1930s. There will be an old-fashion decorated Christmas tree, period furniture, an antique telephone, large cabinet radio, books, art and many toys that were popular during that time period.

Also different types of candy that was popular in the 30’s will be on display. Old fashion candy canes will be given to the children who attend this holiday season event.

A wide variety of items will be available for purchase including books, handmade creamer pitchers, Great Depression Cookbooks, antique post cards, prints of old downtown Norris and copies of 1933 original Norris house plans.

Hosting this unique event will be Ann Lesar, Josh Anderson and Bonnie Peacock.

This is the first time the Norris Museum has had a major Christmas event like this,” said Museum President Ann Lesar. “It’s going to be a lot of fun!”

“Christmas 1933” will be held at the Norris Museum which is located next to the Norris Library in downtown Norris at 1 Norris Square, Norris TN. This holiday event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. The museum will be open both days from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

On Sunday, December 12, there also will be a display of numerous old 1930’s automobiles that will be parked in front of the museum for visitors to enjoy.

Admission is free.

For more information, contact Ann Lesar at 574 298-4949 or email her at sbergonomics@amail.com.