Charges dismissed against ex-LaFollette Mayor

Felony charges against former LaFollette Mayor Mike Stanfield were dropped on Wednesday during a hearing in a Campbell County courtroom.

Stanfield had been indicted in September on charges of official misconduct, misrepresenting information to a state auditor, and attempted retaliation for past actions following an audit report from the state.  He was ousted from his position as mayor in November, and prosecutors on Wednesday indicated that the state believes that his ouster was the “appropriate disposition”

A state comptroller’s office report found he brought equipment like lawnmowers and chainsaws to the city’s Public Works Department to be repaired on city time by city employees and using city equipment.  The report also said that Stanfield directed city employees to make false statements to the auditors during their investigation.

Stanfield was not in the courtroom when the dismissal was announced

Phillip Farmer is serving as Mayor and will continue in that role until the 2022 general election.

  1. Sherry Bartley Wright
    December 23, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    Dirty politics, I assume. I’ve known Mike Stanfield all my life. He’s as honest and trustworthy as they come. Even tho I no longer live in LaFollette, I have close family ties there who tell me how Mike is the best mayor LaFollette has ever had. I’m sorry this happened to him.

