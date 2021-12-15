CCSO: Woman arrested on drug charges

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested an absent-minded woman last week on drug charges, including introducing contraband into the jail.

According to a CCSO press release, Deputy Preston Mullins was patrolling in Jellico last Wednesday, December 8th, when he spotted a woman identified as Chasity Dawn Malicoat at the Shell gas station. According to the release, Mullins knew Malicoat had an active warrant for her arrest, and pulled the vehicle over. After making contact with the vehicle occupants, Mullins had a K-9 officer perform an open-air sniff, which resulted in the dog “quickly” alerting to the presence of drugs.

During the ensuing search of the vehicle, a pre-loaded hypodermic needle containing what is believed to be meth was discovered, as well as a pack of Narcan, a Suboxone pill, digital scales, and multiple pipes were found.

Chasity Malicoat was placed under arrest and transported to the Campbell County Jail, where she told deputies that she was not in possession of any contraband. However, during her intake search, jailers discovered multiple baggies of what is believed to be meth and heroin hidden in the waistband of her underwear.

According to the release, when asked about the drugs found in her underwear, Malicoat replied, “I forgot that I had that.”