CCSO raids home, arrests one

Authorities with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Spruce Lane in Caryville on Wednesday.

In a press release, investigators say that the home’s resident, 47-year-old Cheryl Elaine Marlow, had been selling drugs for months to undercover officers.

A variety of controlled substances were found inside the home, as well as counterfeit money and several pieces of drug paraphernalia, including scales, pipes, and more.

Marlow was taken into custody on multiple drug charges without incident.